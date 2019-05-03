COCHRAN, Ga. — Mrs. Amy White teaches second grade at Bleckley County Primary School in Cochran.

White has been teaching for 16 years, four of them at Bleckley.

She says her favorite part of teaching is when kids finally come to understand something they've been struggling with.

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Nancy Massey

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Daerzio Harris

"The excitement in their face, especially with second graders, they get such excitement when they understand something, and I just love seeing that in their eyes," White said.

Two of Mrs.White's students wrote in about why she should be tops: Will Rodgers, and Mari Cate Stewart.

"When I got baptized, Mrs.White came from her home in Twiggs County, just to see me get baptized," Rodgers said.

"Mrs.White is a very funny, silly, perfect teacher; she always gives us more chances," Stewart said."Her room is so awesome because it is colorful."

Congratulations Mrs.White on being this week's My Teacher is Tops!

We want to hear from you!

Send a one page, hand-written letter to:

My Teacher's Tops

1314 Gray Highway, Macon, GA 31210

We could be at your school, next.