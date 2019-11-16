PERRY, Ga. — Those who live in Houston County can look forward to a new place to play tennis.

After months of anticipation, the recently built tennis courts at Houston County high school opened to the public on Saturday.

The 22-court facility is a project sponsored by Houston County schools. On Saturday people came in bouncing with excitement to serve up a match.

Both high school and local teams will practice here. It is a place the public can brush up on their backhand swings as well.

To reserve a court, head to the Houston County School District Tennis Complex's tennis court booking system page and create an account.

Starting Nov. 25, it will cost five dollars per person per hour to use a court.

