SUMMERFIELD, N.C. -- A North Carolina hero just turned 100!

World War II veteran of Summerfield, Mr. Philip Dixon, celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at Liberty Wesleyan Church on Sunday.

When asked about his secret to living so long, Mr. Dixon said with a twinkle in his eye, "Just keep breathing!"

The birthday celebration included a personally delivered proclamation from Summerfield Mayor, Mrs. Gail Dunham. Mr. Dixon also received a letter of congratulations and best wishes from Congressman Mark Walker.

The music for the morning service were all selections made by Mr. Dixon: "To God Be The Glory," "Jesus Is The Sweetest Name I Know," and "Never Grow Old." After the service, everyone enjoyed dinner and cake.

Mr. Dixon's wife of 63 years, Irene, passed away in 2010. He has three sons: Phil, John, and Bill. He and Irene's only daughter, Diane Dixon Johnson, passed away in 1995.

