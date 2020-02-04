MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park will closed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Starting April 3, the park will close until further notice.

A release from the National Parks Service says this is part of the park's modifications in response to guidance from the local and state government.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," the release says.

The agency says it will notify the public when the park opens again.

For more updates, head to the National Parks Service website.

