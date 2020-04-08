Since 1967, owner 'Laughing' Lafayette Haynes has watched the world of music change from his downtown record shop

MACON, Ga. — For 53 years, former radio personality "Laughing" Lafayette Haynes has watched the world of music grow from his record shop in downtown Macon.

Whether through owning his shop or working as a radio disk jockey, Haynes' life has been a large part of Macon's evolving music scene.

"It's been amazing to see the difference that has taken place in Macon since I was a little kid," says Haynes.

The same month that he opened Old School Music, Haynes started at WIBB with "The Laughing Lafayette Show."

While hosting, Haynes became a household name interviewing stars like James Brown, The Temptations, and Fletch Stone.

During his 13 years at WIBB, Haynes also helped shift the station from country music to gospel and rhythm and blues alongside 'King Bee' disk jockey, Hamp Swain.

"People used to tell me, 'We'd get off work just to listen to you,'" says Haynes. "When WIBB went to R&B, Black people had something to listen to, it was brand new."

Haynes also recalls bumping into two of Macon's biggest legends quite often.

"Little Richard used to come over to my house in East Macon," says Haynes. "Otis [Redding] used to be out in front of my shop in 1967 before he passed. I've seen many stars while I was on radio."

In the 53 years that the record shop has been open, Haynes estimates that he's sold over one million records and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"Customers ask me when I'm going to retire and I say 'When God calls me home,'" says Haynes. "I love music and I'm going to continue to run this business."