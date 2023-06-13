'Hang up & call the restaurant': Open Table App warns diners about fake calls

The App confirms there is an increase in scams targeting diners and the hospitality industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Open Table is a free app that helps you make restaurant reservations. It saves on showing up and having to wait or being turned away to then try and find someplace else.

This week, Open Table sent a warning to be wary of requests for your credit card details.



HOW THE SCAM WORKS

You get a call claiming to be from a restaurant asking for credit card info. The caller will claim it's for a refund or a deposit of some sort.





WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

Open Table suggests you hang up, find the number to the restaurant, and call them directly to see if your info is really needed.

This scam is targeting diners and restaurants, but really. this scam can work for any kind of business. including your "bank". The advice from consumer experts is the same.

“Conmen are good, scammers know what to say. If you get one of these phone calls hang up get out your paperwork for your bank or look online and call the bank and verify that there is an issue that is really the best way to protect yourself,” said Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau.

I know, it feels rude to hang up, especially if it sounds like it could be real. On the slim chance the call is real, the company will understand you were just trying to protect yourself.

Open Table wants diners to be able to contact them about fake calls.