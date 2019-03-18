A recent New York Times article suggests the college bribery scandal is symptomatic of a broader theme: parents doing whatever it takes to make sure their adult children succeed.

Reporters Kevin Quealy and Claire Cain Miller suggest that as college has become increasingly competitive and financial stability is less assured, parents are becoming more hands-on -- at least according to a new survey by Morning Consult for the newspaper.

The research suggests parents are doing everything from giving romantic advice to even scheduling their grown kids' doctors appointments. And, most are supporting their children financially.

The survey was given to 1,508 young adults between the ages of 18 and 28, along with 1,136 parents. It found 76-percent of parents had reminded their children about deadlines -- including for school work. And, 74-percent of parents had made appointments on their childrens' behalf.

In fact, 16-percent of respondents said the parents helped write all or part of a job or internship application for their grown children, according to the newspaper.

