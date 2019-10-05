WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Visitors at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins were treated a special helicopter landing to mark the opening of a new exhibit on Friday.

A HH-60G Pave Hawk combat search and rescue helicopter landed around 9 a.m. for people to see. Pave Hawks have been used to save thousands of lives since entering service in the late 1980s.

They are stationed at Moody AFB near Valdosta, as well as in other locations around the United States and overseas.

Following the landing, a ribbon cutting was held on the second-floor art gallery in the Eagle Building for a new Pave Hawk exhibit.

Six Northside High seniors worked with museum staff on the exhibit to do research, draft a storyline and install graphic panels.

