Liliana Tripp is proving you are never too young to make a difference

OXFORD, Maine — She may be only five years old, but a little girl from Oxford is making a big impact in her community when it comes to fighting food insecurity.

As part of a home school class project, Liliana Tripp's family set up a sign and a donation box at the end of their driveway hoping to collect a couple of dozen cans for their local food pantry.

Three weeks later Liliana's 'class project' has resulted in more than 500 pounds of food donations and nearly $200 in cash and gift cards.

The items were dropped off Friday at the Oxford Helping Hands Food pantry, which is experiencing an increase in demand for food.

"We figured if we teach her early enough to be empathetic to care about people, that's what she is going to learn," Laura McCann Tripp, Liliana's mom said.

The family plans to collect donations for the Oxford Helping Hands Pantry over the next two weeks. If you would like to help, you can email Laura McCann Tripp.