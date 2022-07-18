'An ambassador of friendship of the Allman Brothers Band': Gregg Allman's friend Chank Middleton dies

Chank Middleton was a longtime friend of the late Gregg Allman, a roadie for the Allman Brothers, and a longtime member of the band family.

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is remembering the life of Chank Middleton, a longtime friend of the late Gregg Allman, a roadie for the Allman Brothers, and a longtime member of the band family.

John Lynskey knew Chank Middleton for more than 25 years. "I would describe Chank as an ambassador of friendship of the Allman Brothers Band," Lynskey said.

Lynskey met Chank when he became the editor of the music magazine "Hittin' The Note," he says Chank made him feel welcome right away.

"Chank would be the type of friend that anybody would want to have in their life because he was as loyal as they come, and he didn't ask for things in return. Chank gave because he wanted to," Lynskey said.

Gregg Allman's Twitter account announced Monday morning that Hewell "Chank" Middleton passed away. The tweet says Gregg and Chank had a bond of brothers. He was by Gregg's side on tour and in life since 1969.

Kirk West, one of the roadies with the Allman Brothers, says he knew Chank for more than 50 years. He says Chank shined shoes next to the Allman Brothers' studio, and that's how the friends met.

"Chank was a real stabilizing factor in Gregg's life, and he was the one that Gregg could always turn to, count on, trust to be in his corner," West said.

Richard Brent, the Executive Director of the Allman Brothers Band museum The Big House says Chank made a lot of people's dreams come true.

"I'd watch Chank just walk out from backstage and find somebody sitting in the audience, take them by the hand, and take them back and say, 'Hi,' to Gregg," Brent said.

Mike Seekins, the Owner of Famous Mike's, knew Chank for about 20 years.

"Chank's just a part of this overall incredible history of Macon creativity," Seekins said.

Another longtime friend, Willie Perkins, was a tour manager for the Allman Brothers.

"It's not the end. We have a thing with the Allman Brothers family: 'The road goes on forever. Nobody ever passes on, they pass over,'" Perkins said.