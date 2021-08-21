OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Dot Keller in Oak Ridge had a special birthday party on Saturday, celebrating her turning 102 years old.
Her friends and family gathered at a nursing home in Oak Ridge for a drive-by celebration, cheering Dot Keller and wishing her a happy birthday. Vans were decorated with balloons and colorful pennants to help her celebrate the day.
Keller also had a tip for anyone who stopped by and wanted to live as long as she did — stay healthy.
"My own health is good, and that's pretty necessary," she said. "The first consideration is to keep yourself healthy and active."
Looking back, she also said that she lived a fulfilling life filled with decades of volunteer work with children.