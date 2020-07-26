Mama Louise celebrates her 91st birthday

On Sunday, family members spent the day taking care of her as they celebrate.

MACON, Ga. — If you ever been to H&H Soul Food Restaurant, chances are you've meet Mama Louise.

Well Sunday is her 91st Birthday.

Her son, Monroe Hudson, says she spent her birthday taking it easy.

"Since the virus is out, we just basically got family members coming by and people calling," Hudson said. "As a matter of fact, these are a lot of cards that people have right here on the wall and the balloons."

But back in the day, folks could catch her serving meals to the Allman Brothers Band and many others.

Mama Louise would cook up fried chicken, mac & cheese, and even collard greens.

"Basically we're just, you know, sitting around talking and chatting with her, but she is doing fine," he said.

13WMAZ wishes Mama Louise a very Happy Birthday.

