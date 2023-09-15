Atlanta to host the inaugural ‘REVOLT WORLD’ culture conference

The three-day experience is scheduled to take place Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 at the Pangaea Studios in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The much-anticipated REVOLT WORLD conference will attract thousands of attendees in metro Atlanta next weekend.

Organizers promise a lineup of live performances, panel conversations, networking, podcast taping, masterclasses, pitch competitions and fellowship.

11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi sat down with Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt Media, to talk about why the event is much needed in Atlanta.

“Revolt World is the Super Bowl for the culture. We are trying to build the biggest cultural event of the year. It is a universe of opportunities,” Samuels said.

He said the conference is an expansion of the Revolt Summit brand. It is on a global mission and hopes to attract a larger audience that reflects Black culture, from creativity to contribution and storytelling.

Samuels also noted that it’s only right to house the black-owned media brand and the annual conference in Atlanta because of its culture. He deemed it “the culture capital of the South.”

He hopes the Revolt brand will keep uniting communities through representation and opportunities.

“I think we are in such an incredible battle and fight for diversity and inclusion. I love when Sean Combs, our chairman at Invest Fest, said ‘No one is coming to save us.’ Revolt is going to be that brand that stands and fights for the culture because the culture will progress. The time is now,” he said.

REVOLT WORLD will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at the three-day event. Pangaea Studios has an outdoor stage and five sound stages with nearly 47 acres of fenced property.

11Alive Uninterrupted" is a series that brings viewers in-depth conversations with influential thought leaders and dynamic visionaries in Atlanta.