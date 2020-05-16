MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened traditional graduation plans, school across Central Georgia are still celebrating the Class of 2020.

Friday morning, staff at Baldwin High School came out bright and early to cheer on graduating seniors as they picked up their caps and gowns.

The event was something teachers had been looking forward to all week.

"My email got flooded with teachers...people that work in the district's office saying, 'What can we do to help?'" says Baldwin principal Jason Flanders. "It was just great to see everybody get behind our seniors and make sure they had a great send off."

Teachers brought out signs and laced up their roller skates to celebrate Baldwin's 271 graduates.

Seniors also got to enjoy some celebratory ice cream.

"To see them so excited and to know that they've graduated and they're getting those caps and gowns today meant a lot to them," says Flanders.

Baldwin High School plans to continue the celebration with a virtual graduation on Saturday, May 23.

Flanders says that the school is planning a traditional, in-person graduation celebration for June 27.

RELATED: Little Richard to be buried in Huntsville, Alabama

RELATED: Dublin Walmart holds graduation ceremony for employees in Class of 2020

RELATED: Washington County Schools plans for Wi-Fi equipped buses to help students

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.