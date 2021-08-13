Business in the front, party in the back: TN man in the finals for national mullet competition

Knoxville native Clint Duncan made it to the finals in the USA Mullet competition.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are those who are all business, and there are those who are all about the party.

Then there are those who have mullets and get the best of both worlds.

In fact, some take this hairstyle so seriously there's a national mullet competition.

Knoxville native Clint Duncan made it to the finals in the USA Mullet competition.

The competition is online at mulletchamp.com. Voting starts on Aug. 19 to decide who has the best mullet in the nation.

"We can bring a national championship home to Knoxville here in 2021, and of all the cities to get behind someone, I'm glad I am here," Duncan said.

You can vote once per day for the seven days of the competition.

Duncan said he started growing out his mullet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It started out as a joke. Didn't think I'd keep it longer than a week and all the attention I got and positive feedback, it'd be hard to get rid of it now," Duncan said.

He said he will change up the style from time to time to keep it interesting.

Duncan said he posted photos online that went viral and now helps run a mullet group on Facebook. The group even went on to sponsor a NASCAR truck for disabled veterans.

This action won them Guinness World Records for the first social media group to sponsor a NASCAR vehicle and for the first disabled veteran in NASCAR.

He said if he doesn't win the competition, the mullet isn't going anywhere so he can keep trying.