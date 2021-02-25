Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Trisha Yearwood is in quarantine at home along with her husband, country superstar Garth Brooks.

SHADY DALE, Ga. — A country music star from central Georgia is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

A post on her Facebook page says that Trisha Yearwood is in quarantine at home along with her husband, country superstar Garth Brooks.

The post says Yearwood tested positive after a member of her team got the virus.

So far Brooks is negative.

Yearwood, who grew up in Shady Dale between Monticello and Eatonton, is said to be "on the way out of the tunnel" as she deals with symptoms.

The couple plans to take it easy over the next few weeks, with Brooks asking for "prayers and good thoughts" for his wife.