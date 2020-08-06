PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry hopes to give kids from all over central Georgia a chance to have a little fun over the summer.

The Leisure Services Department put together Camp'In, a virtual summer camp.

For eight weeks, the city will post new activities three days a week that span topics like STEM education, physical activity, and virtual field trips.

Each week will also come with a new theme like Georgia history or solving a mystery. Most of the activities will be geared toward kids ages 5 to 11.

Anya Turpin with the city says since this is a virtual camp, they hope people from all over Central Georgia will join in.

"If you're struggling to figure out what to do with your kids over the summer because all of this happened so quickly, this gives families an opportunity to say, 'Here's some projects we can work on and here's a way we can keep education going over the summer'," she said.

The camp is free, but along with the activities, the city will also post a list of needed supplies for each week.

