TAMPA, Fla.— The Federal Food and Drug Administration announced a new recall this week, and this time it’s for dog food.

Sunshine Mills Inc. is voluntarily recalling some dog food for potentially elevated Vitamin D levels.

The recall includes the following products, all of which have best-buy date codes of Nov. 1, 2018, through Nov. 8, 2019:

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food, 14 lb. UPC 0-73657-00862-0

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food, 28 lb. UPC 0-73657-00863-7

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food, 40 lb. UPC 0-70155-10566-0

Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food, 40 lb. UPC 0-70155-10564-0

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 3.5 lb. UPC 0-73657-00873-6

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 16 lb. UPC 0-73657-00874-3

Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 30 lb. UPC 0-73657-00875-0

The recalled products were sold in retail stores in the United States and were supplied to distributors in Japan, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Israel, Canada and South Korea.

This new recall comes after an earlier recall of different products from Sunshine Mills.

Previous: Two dog food brands recalled due to elevated levels of Vitamin D

Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction. The FDA says dogs that eat too much Vitamin D show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

© 2018 WTSP