LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Madison Park has gone to the dogs, but no one is complaining!
Scores of adorable pups were out in full force Saturday for Lakewood's 14th annual Spooky Pooch Parade. Presented by LakewoodAlive and sponsored by Discount Drug Mart, the event (which moved to a new location this year) gives dogs and their owners a chance to strut their stuff while sporting some amazing costumes!
"We are thrilled to host the Spooky Pooch Parade at Madison Park as Kauffman Park undergoes major improvements," Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive, said. "This annual celebration of canines, costumes and community will make for a fun and memorable day at the park."
Awards were given out for the best outfits, including Best Pooch & Child, Best Pooch & Adult, Best Pooch & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show. Check out some of the best our cameras saw today!
