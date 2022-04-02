Body camera footage shows the dramatic rescue of the dog named Hank.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Douglas County deputy recently risked injury to rescue a dog that was trapped inside a burning SUV and dramatic rescue was recorded on his body-worn camera.

The rescue happened on Jan. 22 when Deputy Michael Gregorek responded to a report of a car fire. He said he wasn't sure what to expect but when he arrived he realized it was an urgent situation when he heard a man say his dog was in the car.

"He starts screaming my dog's in the car, and that I mean flipped switch from it's obviously not a crime, now we have a life ", Gregorek said in an interview posted on YouTube by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Within seconds of exiting his vehicle, Gregorek smashed a window with his retractable baton in an effort to get the dog, named Hank, out of the smoke-filled SUV. Then he learned the dog may have been in the back of the SUV, so he went to the back and smashed another window, and eventually lifted the dog to safety as his panicked owner looked on.

According to DCSO, a neighbor who witnesses the incident said his wife, who was a vet was expected home soon. When she arrived she checked out Hank and gave him a clean bill of health.

