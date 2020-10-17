Officer, wife to the rescue after dog falls from car on Georgia interstate

Despite the frightening ordeal, the dog was OK aside from a few bumps and bruises.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Against the odds, a family pet is alive after falling from a vehicle onto a busy Georgia interstate. And an officer and his wife are likely the most important reasons why.

Chatham County Police said the two were on I-95 when the horrible turn of events unfolded.

"They watched in horror as she flipped in the air twice, hit the interstate pavement, and then ran into the grassy area off the shoulder," police said in a post on Saturday.

Worried the dog may have been injured in the fall - and realizing that the interstate posed a risk for further injury - the department said the officer and his wife stopped and grabbed a towel from their back seat. They were able to scoop up the dog and get her to a veterinarian's office.

But there was still one problem: the owners were nowhere to be found.

So, the officer decided to call emergency dispatch and inform them that they had a dog. The hope was that the owners would call 911 looking for their dog.

That's exactly what happened. Authorities later learned that the owners hadn't realized their back window was down or that the dog had fallen out of the car until they were already several miles down the road. Once they did realize what had happened, they called 911 which allowed police to reunite little Tasha with her human family.