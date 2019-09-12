The 74-year-old woman who was carjacked last week will be reunited with her dog who was missing as a result of the attack.

DeKalb County Police tweeted that Daphne, the stolen dog, has been found.

"I kind of figured she belonged to somebody, she was in great condition," said Candace Thompson, who found the dog. "She had a tag."

Thomspon told police she found the dog Thursday evening, the police department tweeted.

"I just wanted to keep her safe," she added.

According to police, they were called to a Chevron gas station in the 2400 block of Gresham Road around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. DeKalb Police said the victim, Rosa Smith, was pulled from her car - a burgundy 2017 Nissan Rogue with a tag reading CHU1937.

Investigators said her Yorkie mix dog was still in the car. Smith suffered severe facial injuries during the attack. She underwent surgery at an Atlanta hospital on Friday.

Rosa Smith

Provided

The violent carjacking was caught on camera. Video shows a man begins moving in - watching her every movement. Then he strikes.

In less than 90 seconds he beats her brutally in the face with his hands and fists and pulls her out of the SUV and drives off. The suspect picks up his two accomplices and they all drive away.

Thompson found Daphne wandering around Southwest Atlanta.

"I had been contacting the owner for a couple of days and I couldn't get anybody," she explained.

DeKalb County Police/Twitter

She reached out to the police after a friend told her she saw Daphne on the news. Officers have since picked up the dog from Thompson.

Police are still looking for the men who attacked Smith. Anyone who has information should contact DeKalb County Police at 404-286-7990 or CrimeStopopers at 404-577-TIPS.

