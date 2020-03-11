The cats are looking for their forever homes

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County recently rescued 80 cats from a single home over the past few weeks.

Most are adult cats who are very sociable and very orange! Just about all of the cats are orange tabbies or white with orange spots. The staff and volunteers at the shelter named the cats after countries around the world.

The rescued orange cats are in the process of being veterinarian checked and then will be ready for adoption. The fall is typically a busy time for shelters because of seasonal intakes of kittens during the spring and summer.

Taking in 80 cats at one time has put a great strain on staff resources especially, in the midst of a pandemic. The Humane Society is conducting all adoptions by appointment due to COVID-19. The number to call to inquire about a pet at the shelter is (234) 212-9843.