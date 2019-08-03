ROME, Ga. — She called 911 because her cat died - but instead of the dispatcher getting upset about the non-emergency, she sent an officer to the woman's home to help.

That officer, Dylan Wright, and the dispatcher who was on the line, are being praised for their actions. The Rome Police Department said the dispatcher showed great compassion and Officer Wright helped the woman bury her cat.

In the 911 call, you can hear how distraught the woman is about losing her pet. She told the operator she knew this probably shouldn't have dialed 911 - but she didn't know what else to do.

Caller: I came home from work and one of my animals has died. Do you know who can call? I'm sorry.

Dispatcher: I really don't know ma'am. Are they inside your house?

Caller: Yes ma'am.

She explained to the operator tearfully she didn't know what to do to discard of the cat's body.

Caller: But I wrapped her up and I put her in a trash bag and I sat her beside the road so she wouldn't be in the house, but I don't know who to call.

The woman apologized for dialing 911 once again, but the dispatcher remained calm and said it was fine. Since it was a weekend, the dispatcher said Animal Control probably wouldn't be able to come until that Monday.

Officer Dylan Wright

Rome Police Department

The dispatcher sent an officer to the woman's home.

Caller: You guys don't have to come and check on me. I'm ok

Dispatcher: That's ok ma'am, I know you are upset.

Caller: Well She's just my pet, but I'm okay, I just didn't know who to call.

When Officer Wright arrived, he jumped into action. He went to Walmart and bought a shovel with his own money, then returned to the home where he dug a hole and buried the woman's' cat for her.

The good deed is getting a lot of attention online after the city of Rome wrote about the encounter on their Facebook page.

Rome Georgia We commend Officer Dylan Wright who was recently dispatched to respond to an elderly female calling 911 who was very distraught over finding her cat deceased when she came home. She told the 911...

ALSO READ |

Little girl with special needs who loves to bag groceries gets her dream 'job'

Answered prayers: Christion Abercrombie's amazing recovery from emergency brain trauma

Homeless man returns $17K to food bank because it was the 'right thing to do'

Capes made 8-year-old patient feel strong, even when his body was weak







