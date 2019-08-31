The Jacksonville Humane Society needs your help emptying its cages ahead of Hurricane Dorian -- and it's offering free adoptions to achieve the goal.

The organization says it wants to have the room to take in other animals that were evacuated south of Jacksonville.

"Our animals in this shelter, we don't believe they are at risk regardless of the storm,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “We have a good facility and we sit pretty high. But by being able to empty our shelter out, it puts us in the position to help others in the state who might not be in as good of a spot."

Deisler said she remembers during Hurricane Irma that Clay County’s shelter completely flooded and those animals needed to be rescued.

This year the shelter is being proactive and bringing those animals up to Jacksonville before the storm hits.

All adoption fees will be waived now through Monday.