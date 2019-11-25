Over the next month, many of us will be indulging in special foods and drinks because of the holidays.

In some cases, we'll be treating ourselves to things we don't normally eat, but that doesn't mean we should treat our pets to new foods.

Some foods can cause some real problems. There's an uptick in emergency veterinary visits over the holidays and it's usually because your fur baby ate something it shouldn't have.

"The number one reason is they come in for vomiting and diarrhea." Melisse Conway is the Medical Director of the SPCA Tampa Bay Veterinary Clinic. She says there are a few big no-nos when it comes to what your pup should be eating. Many of us know chocolate is toxic, but here's one you probably didn't know. "Grapes, grapes can actually cause kidney failure. There's no specific number of grapes, but raisins are in the grape family so we generally want to avoid those."

Also, she says fatty foods can upset a dog's tummy. Garlic and onions can cause anemia. Bone scraps can cause all kinds of issues. And finally, Conway says don't give your pup any alcoholic beverages. "As much as we think it might be funny, that can actually do some damage to them."

And if the symptoms get severe, get your pet to the vet. "If your pet is vomiting multiple times a day, if your pet hasn't eaten for 24 hours, if your pet is very lethargic, seems painful or uncomfortable. Those are reasons to bring them into the hospital."

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter