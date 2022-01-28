Macon animal shelter overwhelmed by volunteers after asking for help housing pets during cold weekend

Their Facebook post was met with a flood of people asking to house the dogs, so they took the post down.

MACON, Ga. — Animal shelters are preparing for this weekend's cold temperatures.

All About Animals Rescue in Macon recently asked for volunteers to house dogs over the weekend because of the temps.

Their Facebook post was met with a flood of people asking to house the dogs, so they took the post down.

The shelter is happy they got such a great response but sees it as an opportunity to educate pet owners about keeping your furry friends safe and warm in the winter.

Here are some tips from the Humane Society of the United States: