PERRY, Ga. — In the wake of COVID-19, almost everyone is spending their days isolating at home.

For pet owners, this has been the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with their fur babies.

However, if your pet is feeling under the weather, one Perry animal hospital has got you covered.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Westmoreland & Slappey Animal Hospital is providing curbside pet care to keep animals and their owners healthy.

"It all came about as protection for ourselves, protection for our clients and everyone we come in contact with," says medical director Stuart Slappey.

Now, pets can be checked out in the hospital's parking lot. If they need further care, veterinary technicians will take them inside without the owner.

Curbside vet visits are also a good way to stay up to date on check ups.

"We wish animals lived a lot longer but their life spans are a lot shorter," says Slappey. "Once we miss an appointment we can continue to keep missing appointments."

While, they are still administering checkups and vaccinations, Slappey encourages people looking for cosmetic services like nail clippings to stay at home.

"We don't want [people] to get sick and we're doing whatever we can to keep people from transmitting the disease," says Slappey.

Westmoreland & Slappey Animal Hospital can be found at 100 Wes Park Drive in Perry.

