The Georgia flash freeze breaks the five-year record of temperatures in the teens in the metro area.

ATLANTA — With temperatures expected to drop in the metro, it's important that pet owners keep themselves and their furry friends safe.

It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures in the teens, but that streak is expected to be broken by Friday morning.

Georgia is one of the top states that has searched for emergency vet visits during the holidays, according to a Veterinarian.org study. That's why it's best for pet owners to practice pet safety in the winter.

Here are some tips offered by the Best Friends Animal Society that could help keep pets safe in this winter weather:

Keep pets inside during the storm and give them a heated space with comfortable bedding.

Keep walks short and provide a structure that’s raised up off the ground.

Use plastic outdoor water containers or buckets so that pets' tongue doesn't stick to the metal.

Make sure dogs have coats, sweaters and shoes when outside.

Be careful when using chemicals and salt solutions to melt snow and ice. It can be harmful to pets causing injury or irritation to their feet. According to Veterinarians.org, ethylene glycol, a common ingredient in anti-freeze, can poison pets. Pet owners should opt for a toxic-free product without the ingredient.

Older animals can become stiff and tender quickly when outside, so they should be kept close to pet owners when walking on ice.

Consider ID tags and microchipping pets just in case they get lost in the winter weather.

The temperatures that hit Thursday night can have a wind chill temperature of up to -5 degrees. It's best to practice these tips now before the storm settles in.