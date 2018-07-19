VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Veterinarians across the country are warning pet owners after a Labrador died from saltwater poisoning near Tampa, Florida last week.

The dog died from ingesting too much saltwater.

Veterinarian Dr. Rachel L'Heureux said if a dog drinks too much saltwater, it could hurt their bodies in the long run.

"It can cause a GI upset. It can cause vomiting, it can cause diarrhea. If they drink too much of the water it can change the chemistry in their brain and cause it to swell. That's a life-threatening condition," Dr. L'Heureux said. "Some dogs don't like the taste, some dogs drink a lot of it."

Dr. L'Heureux's advice is to limit how much time a pup spends in the water:

Avoid letting your dog swim in saltwater all day

Give them plenty of fresh water

Don't go to the beach when it's too hot

"They are maniacs, they love to run and play, play and play, and they don't let you know when they are tired, so you need to make sure you are giving them breaks," Dr. L'Heureux said.

