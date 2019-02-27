GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aspirin, chocolate, raisins, garlic -- these are all things you can find in almost every household in America. But those things can be deadly to your cat or dog.

You know that chocolate causes more pet poisonings than any other food. But you may not know that the darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it can be for your dog.

Chocolate can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and seizures. But it's not the only poisonous food. Grapes and raisins can cause vomiting and kidney failure in dogs. Onions, garlic, and chives can cause disorientation, fatigue and rapid heartbeat in all pets.

Your medications can hurt your pets as well. Tylenol can cause vomiting, weakness, and irreversible liver damage. Heart medications can lower your pet's blood pressure and cause heart failure, and pain relievers like Aleve or Advil can cause stomach ulcers and kidney failure.

If you think or know your pet swallowed something, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. If you can't reach them, there is another option.

The ASPCA Animal poison control center can help. Keep in mind, there may be a consultation charge if you decide to go that route. The number is 1-888-426-4435.

