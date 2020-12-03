CUMMING, Ga. — Officials with the Forsyth County Animal Shelter and Pups with Purpose are thanking the community for an 'outpouring support' for two homeless animals.

Last week, Pups with Purpose students Lizzy and Stella were featured as our 'Pets of the Week' after they received zero interest following their training at the jail.

Shelter manager Cindy Iacopella says within 15 minutes of the story going online, they were sent dozens of adoption requests for both animals.

"The applications were coming in so fast that the Pups with Purpose application page froze, and we began funneling calls...Stella had about 30 applicants within the first half hour and Lizzy had almost 20," says Iacopella.

Iacopella adds that it was the most adoption submissions they have ever received for any animal in the county or program.

The shelter manager says that 7-year-old Pitbull mix Lizzy went home to a family with two other siblings that she 'immediately fell in love' with during their meet and greet.

"Oh my gosh, they were all playing together and the parents are huge dog lovers. It was just awesome to see Lizzy getting a second chance at a loving home after being in a shelter for over a year," says Iacopella.

Forsyth County Jail

1-year-old Husky mix Stella was also adopted by a family with another dog, gaining a Husky sibling.

"We are just so thrilled that the community reached out and shared these pups. This is what we want for every single animal and that is why this program and this exposure is so amazing," adds Iacopella.

Forsyth County Jail

The Pups with Purpose program was launched in the fall of 2019 at the Forsyth County Jail. The training program is a partnership between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, dog trainer Scot Rucker, and the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The program gives carefully selected inmates an opportunity to give back to society by providing foster care and basic obedience training to homeless, unwanted animals while enhancing the inmate's social and vocational skills.

To find out more about the program and to see what pups are available for adoption, click here.

Want more Forsyth County news? like us on Facebook.

OTHER FORSYTH COUNTY NEWS:

Forsyth Co. Sheriff's Office warns residents not to panic with a Prince parody

‘Because Mom’ opens new HQ in downtown Cumming

Forsyth County elementary school becomes the first in the county to recycle unused food