Thanks to one phone call with Community Ambulance, Christopher and Chasity Lester brought their baby into the world right at home

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday afternoon, two Crawford County parents reunited with the paramedic team that helped them deliver their baby boy two weeks ago.

In the early morning of Oct. 28, Christopher and Chasity Lester had just returned from the hospital when Chasity's water broke.

Christopher immediately went into action, getting his wife into the bathtub and calling Community Ambulance for extra help delivering their child.

Luckily, Lester has already been around the childbirth block a few times after the birth of his five older children.

"I couldn't deliver, hold the baby, clean up, cut the cord and just do everything all by myself," says Christopher. "I was going to need some help... About 20 to 22 minutes later, Josiah was born."

While the birth was quick, dispatcher Dominique Walton was on the phone with the Lester's the entire time, walking the couple through the process and keeping everyone calm.

Thursday, Walton says she was beyond excited to meet the parents and their new son in person.

"Usually after you get off the phone, that's it," says Walton. "You don't hear about it or anything like that... and this being my first successful delivery... I was happy to meet them."

Alongside Walton, the two on-site paramedics Pamela Heard and Patrick Bullis were there to see how Josiah was doing after two weeks.

"Although technically we've already met everybody, it's good to get an update and know that everybody is doing well," said Heard as she held baby Josiah. "And I love babies so I definitely didn't want to miss this."