A photo of an act of kindness in a doctor's office has gone viral.

Natasha Wilson was in a doctor's office in Florence, Ala., when she saw a woman with a sleeping baby struggling to fill in paperwork. An elderly man walked over to her and offered to hold the child as she filled out the papers. Wilson was touched and took a photo.

The photo of the act of kindness has been shared nearly 400,000 times.

