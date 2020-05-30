MACON, Ga. — Protests in cities across the country are unfolding as people continue to call for action in the recent murders of three unarmed black Americans.

George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

On Saturday afternoon, folks in Central Georgia took to the streets to protest as well.

In Warner Robins, dozens of protesters walked about two miles from Elberta Road to the corner of North Houston Road and Watson to demonstrate peacefully.

The group says they are bringing awareness to the death of George Floyd and others in a show of solidarity.

"We want to let the people know that every protest doesn't have to be violent or looting and robbing involved. We're trying to get a message across and that message is we want to be heard with organized nonviolence. People want to be validated and, more than anything, we want some positive reform and change so we can stop losing so many black lives on street corners all across America," Rodrick Dennis said.

This group says they want to protest without violence.

"All this is about is having a conversation about things. That's the strong action of talking should be what's done. They were very grateful for this and we'll continue that open relationship and communication," Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said.

