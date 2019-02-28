TOKYO, Japan — A baby born in Tokyo weighing the same as a large onion has gone home healthy. The tiny tot weighed just 268 grams — under 10 ounces — when he was delivered at 24 weeks, reportedly after he stopped growing in the womb.

He was so small he fit in an adult's cupped hands.

Keio University Hospital said the boy is believed to now hold the record for the smallest newborn boy to be discharged from a hospital in good health.

The record was previously held by a boy born in Germany in 2009 weighing just 274 grams (9.6 ounces), the hospital said, citing a registry put together by University of Iowa for the world's tiniest surviving babies.

The baby boy is seen in this undated but recently taken handout photo obtained by Reuters on Feb. 27, 2019.

KEIO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, DEPARTMENT OF PEDIATRICS