'I'm humbled by it': Veteran receives car through Recycled Rides for Veterans program

After working hard to get back on his feet, Daryl Delaney was gifted the keys to a new car!

MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, military veteran Daryl Delaney got to drive out of the Five Star Collision Center in his very own car.

Delaney was gifted the car through the Recycled Rides for Veteran program.

The surprise was planned in a partnership between the National Auto Body Council, Geico, Five Star Collision Center and the Salvation Army of Greater Macon.

Representatives from Salvation Army's Veteran Program nominated Delaney after helping him get back on his feet.

"They assisted in me in terms of making sure I had shelter and then from there I got a job with Tractor Supply in Macon," says Delaney. "I'm humbled by it... it's been a whole transformation from the time I set foot in Georgia."

Delaney moved to Macon from Cincinnati, Ohio last October.

Now with his new ride, Delaney says he's looking forward to exploring the rest of the state.

He also wants to use his gift to help others and wants veterans to know that it's okay to reach out for help.

"If there's any veterans out there, please take advantage of the [Salvation Army] program," says Delaney. "It will help you through whatever conditions or whatever things that you've been through in life."