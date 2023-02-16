Registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the 1 mile fun run.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 14th Annual Cantrell Center 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is set for February 25, 2023 at the Cantrell Center in Warner Robins. Proceeds from the race benefits Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, part of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Registration for the 5K is $30 and $15 for the 1 mile. Click here to register in advance. Registration is also available the morning of.

The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. while the 1 mile race begins at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Organizers suggest arriving between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. due to road closures in the area.

Impacted roads include Osigian Boulevard, Margie Drive, Smithville Church Road, among others.

13WMAZ is a proud sponsor of the event. Meteorologist Alex Forbes and Sports Anchor Connor Hines will be emceeing. Other special guests include WDEN's Laura Starling, and Betty Maxwell, 2016 Miss America.