Subaru of Macon is kicking off its annual Share the Love event and this year they're raising money for the Daybreak Resource Center

MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, Daybreak Resource Center and Subaru of Macon partnered up to kick off the dealerships Share the Love event.

Now through Jan. 4, the dealership will donate $250 for every car sold.

This will be the third year in a row that Subaru has chosen to help Daybreak continue to provide support and resources to Macon's homeless population.

In the past two years, the dealership has raised $76,000 for the center.

Daybreak director, Sister Theresa Sullivan is looking forward to helping even more people with the donation.

"During COVID, we've been able to keep our doors open because of the generosity of the Macon community," says Sullivan. "It's made a huge impact for Daybreak where we've had to raise every single dollar. As I'm worried about finances next year... it's great to have Subaru behind us."

In addition to the donation that Subaru will make next Spring, the car dealership also sent Sullivan and volunteers with 80 fleece blankets for anyone who needs them.

Subaru dealerships across the country are holding Share the Love events, donating to organizations like the ASPCA and Meals on Wheels America.

Overall the company hopes to raise over $140 million for causes like these by the event's end.