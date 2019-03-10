MACON, Ga. — Antiquing enthusiasts and shopping lovers have a big weekend ahead of them, thanks to the Historic Macon Foundation.

Friday through Sunday, the organization will be holding its 42nd annual fall Flea Market.

At the market, you can find furniture, art, fine china, and much more. Historic Macon collected an entire warehouse full of treasures from donors and estate sales.

"My favorite part of the flea market so far is watching the volunteers tirelessly work every Wednesday for three, four months to get this prepared," says Stafford Gudenrath, director of engagement at Historic Macon. "We couldn't do this without the fundraiser."

Proceeds from the flea market go back towards Historic Macon so they can continue revitalizing neighborhoods.

The flea market is being held at 357 Oglethorpe Street, across the street from Macon Water Authority. The market will be open to all Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

If you want to get early access to all of the deals, buying a Flea Market Fanatics pass lets you peruse items at 5 p.m. on Friday. The pass costs $100 for Historic Macon members and $125 for non-members.

Additionally, the weekend will open on Friday with a preview party from 4 to 9 pm. Tickets to the party are $25 for members of Historic Macon and $30 for non-members.

The party will feature food from Satterfield's Barbecue and drinks from Macon Magazine and Macon Beer Company.

For more information on the flea market, you can visit Historic Macon's site here .

RELATED: Smiley's Flea Market celebrating 34 years in Macon

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: June 23-29

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.