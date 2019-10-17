MACON, Ga. — Halloween hasn't even happened yet, but for the people at Kids Yule Love, it's never too early to start getting ready for Christmas.

Kids Yule Love is preparing for their 34th year of giving presents to families who otherwise may not get a Christmas.

The organization was started by Macon-Bibb commissioner Joe Allen in 1985 after meeting a family who didn't have enough money to fully celebrate Christmas.

"That made my father want to go out and help these children that were underprivileged," says Chris Allen, Joe Allen's son and director at Kids Yule Love. "It brings joy to your heart, it really does."

Even though the holiday season seems far away now, Central Georgia families can register with the organization starting this weekend.

"My favorite part is just watching the child when they get their toys," says Allen. "You come in with the bag of toys for the children, and just to see their faces, the expressions these children have on their faces."

To register, be sure to bring your ID, Social Security card, birth certificates, and proof of income.

You can register for Kids Yule Love at the following places:

Macon-Bibb County - Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9-1 p.m. at Theron Ussery Park Community Center

Houston County - Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10-2 p.m. at 110B Armed Forces Blvd

Crawford County - Saturday, Nov. 2 & 9 from 1-3 p.m. at Roberta City Hall

Kids Yule Love is also accepting donations. For more information, visit Kids Yule Love's website.

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

RELATED: Preparations underway for Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza

RELATED: Rigby’s announces 2019 Warner Robins Christmas Parade route, time

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.