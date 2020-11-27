Walmart announces 2020 Cyber Monday deals

The Walmart.com Cyber Monday event will begin at 12:00 a.m. on Monday.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Given 2020 online shopping trends, Walmart expects Cyber Monday to be a big event this year and with pickup and delivery options, customers can easily do their holiday shopping from the safety and convenience of their homes.

The Walmart.com Cyber Monday event will begin at 12:00 a.m. ET on Monday (Nov. 30), offering thousands of deals on top gifts and great brands topping wish lists this holiday season, from toys and electronics to fashion, beauty and home.

Scott McCall, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S. says, "Our Merchants have pulled together our biggest and best Cyber Monday savings to date, and we’ve staffed up in our fulfillment centers to process orders quickly for delivery."

Walmart’s new, convenient curbside pickup service will be available in select locations, and top online deals may be eligible for next day delivery, free two-day shipping, or in-store pickup.

"We’re ready to kick-off our Cyber Monday event and we know it will be another example of what we do best – offering customers convenient ways to shop for the best gifts at amazingly low prices," said McCall.

A few of the top deals available on Walmart.com this Cyber Monday include: