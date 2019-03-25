ATLANTA — A family is asking for the Internet's help after they said their dog got lost at their airport, Saturday night.

Floris van Essen said Gale and another dog were bound for home in Amsterdam, Netherlands after being showed at an event in the U.S. over the weekend.

Van Essen said Gale was secure in her crate and had gone through security nearly three hours before the flight was set to depart. But 10 minutes before boarding, the people handling her were asked over the terminal speaker to talk to airport representatives. That's when van Essen said they were told that when crews went to load the kennel, it was empty.

The handlers were asked to board the flight anyway, but were promised airport staff would continue to search for Gale.

"As you can imagine, this is just a horrible ordeal," van Essen told 11Alive in a message.

While he said Gale has not yet been found, van Essen said both the airport and KLM are doing "their utter best" to find Gale.

According to van Essen, Gale - a 22-month-old Red-white American Staffordshire Terrier - is microchipped and was last seen wearing a pink collar. He's asking if anyone spots her, to reply via Facebook.

11Alive reached out to the airport for more information, but has not yet heard back.

