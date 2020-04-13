ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As COVID-19 coronavirus wreaks havoc on the economy, many people are losing their jobs and experiencing financial difficulty.

But during this difficult time, there are those that step up to help any way they can, no matter how big or small the favor: That’s where St Petersburg Walmart cashier Tatyana Holmes comes in.

“Be kind to others and treat people the way you would want to be treated,” Holmes says this is an important motto she lives by. “It was a regular Thursday morning and a customer came in my line and her bill came out to $83.”

But the customer didn’t have enough money to pay the entire bill and was short by about $5. Hearing the price difference, the next customer in line, Kim McNinch, said she would cover the difference but when McNinch got to the register to pay, Holmes had already paid for it.

She said she was thankful she still had a job and wanted to help both of them out.

“Both customers were overwhelmed and shocked,” Tatyana said, “If I have the change or the money, then I want to help you. It’s just the person I am, acting out of kindness that’s just how I was raised.”

The small but might act of kindness brought McNinch to tears, inspiring her to write a Facebook post explaining everything that happened and said: “Once again we are reminded there are good people out there that are still lucky enough to have a job and are sharing our struggles without judgement.”

“I was always taught to help even if people are not struggling, whatever small act I can do I will,” Holmes said.

As of Sunday, the Facebook post had more than1,400 shares and almost 2,000 comments all praising Holmes for her kind act, renewing hope in so many during this trying time.

Tatyana only has one simple ask for others inspired by her act of kindness -- to pay it forward if they can.

