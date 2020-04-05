SEATTLE — A daily staple for many people is making its return.

Starbucks has announced it is reopening locations across the United States and Canada starting Monday after some were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s not back to business as usual. Customers can expect a handful of adjustments to the Starbucks experience. Here's how new changes could impact your next visit:

Drive-thru: A majority of stores will continue drive-thru only service. While some locations may continue to operate only as a drive-thru, other stores will expand their current service to include order ahead or grab-and-go.

Employee / customer safety: Customers may see store partners (employees) wearing protective equipment (including facial coverings and gloves, maintaining elevated cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the day, and conducting pre-checks before their shifts (including a temperature check).

Grab-and-go: At select locations where social distancing can be accommodated, customers can place an order in the café and take it to-go or use the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks App and pick it up at the counter. There will be a limited number of customers inside at one time, floor markers and signage will promote social distancing, and seating areas will not be open.

Use the Starbucks App to order ahead and pay: Using the Starbucks App, customers can locate a store to order ahead and pay. In most cases, customers who use the App can pick up their order from a barista at the door without entering the café or at the drive-thru. In cases where social distancing can be accommodated, pick-up may be available at a counter in a store. For those new to using the Starbucks App, here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering.

Starbucks Delivers: In many U.S. markets, customers can also use Starbucks Delivers to have their favorite Starbucks food and beverages brought to their door through Uber Eats. For delivery, customers can add a note for their delivery person to leave their order at the door. Starbucks has continued to roll out delivery to several new markets, to check store availability visit delivery.starbucks.com/.

Other store locations: Select grocery locations and cafes located near hospitals and other first responder areas are examples of locations that have remained open to best serve our customers and community in a responsible way.

NOTE: Starbucks said these changes will vary depending on location. You can learn more with the Starbucks store locator HERE

The company is also continuing to serve free coffee to front line workers through May 31. See how that program works HERE.

