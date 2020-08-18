Once a month, Storytellers Macon gives Central Georgians a chance to share their stories with the community

MACON, Ga. — For five years, Storytellers Macon has encouraged Central Georgians to come out and share what's on their minds.

On the second Tuesday of each month, speakers and audience members gather to hear stories surrounding a new topic.

Storytellers have broached subjects like love, death, and moral dilemmas.

"They sign up and I have no idea what's going to happen," says executive director Koryn Young. "It's a really nice outlet for people to be creative and come together."

While storytelling sessions typically take place at the historic Grant's Lounge in downtown Macon, meetings have been relocated due to the pandemic.

In their most recent meeting, people used the topic of head space to talk about their journeys with mental health.

For featured speaker Nancy Cleveland, listening and sharing was a refreshing break from life in a pandemic.

"It was fun, interactive, and also therapeutic just having the audience laugh with me and find the joy in the painful moments," says Cleveland. "I think now more than ever it's important to have events like this one because we need to reconnect."

Even for those who aren't sharing stories of their own, it's just as rewarding to be a part of the audience.

"When you hear other people's truth, it gives you a different view of how other people walk in the world," says Young. "The best thing is that people will come with the idea that they have something to say and we give them a place to say it."

In addition to their monthly sessions, the non-profit is getting ready to start a limited series with The Grand Opera House.

Stories told there will be recorded live and be turned into a podcast.

Storytelling Macon's first live meeting will be held on Sept. 26.