ATLANTA — A high school senior noticed the man who always helped her check out at the grocery store was going through a hard time.

Ellie Ptacek decided to take matters into her own hands to help -- and it was all a surprise.

When John Huggins' electric wheelchair broke down, he struggled to get to and from his job at the Kroger at Ansley Mall in Atlanta.

One of his regular customers and a Ben Franklin Academy senior, Ptacek, wanted to help. She held bake sales at school and asked family and friends to donate. She then surprised him with a check.

"One day, I came to work and my little angel walked up and said, 'Here's an envelope'," he said.

Her kindness didn't stop there. She dropped off another check on Thursday - enough for him to buy a second battery for his new wheelchair.

"While everybody is all tied up in their own lives, there's still people who want to help," she said.

