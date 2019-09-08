What we’re about to tell you might go against what you were taught growing up.

Don’t talk to strangers.

But a study done by University of British Columbia psychologist Elizabeth Dunn and her colleague Gillian M. Sandstrom showed that talking to somebody you don’t know could make you happier.

The study asked people to go into a coffee shop and order something to drink. Half of them were asked to just go in and out, and the other half were asked to chat with the cashier.

In the end, the people who were assigned to talk to the cashier left in a better mood. They also reported feeling a better sense of being a part of their community.

University of Chicago behavioral scientist Nicholas Epley noticed that people usually ignore each other. After he did a bunch of social experiments to find out why, he came to the conclusion that people don’t talk to each because they’re scared they’ll be rejected.

But people who did strike up a conversation with a stranger in his experiments said their interaction was less awkward than they thought.

Still not convinced you should greet the person next to you on the elevator with a big hello? That’s OK: research shows just making eye contact can do the trick.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.