MACON, Ga. — Friday marks the last day of school in Bibb County and The Mentors Project is working hard to make sure students don't start the summer without food.

The organization joined with Butler Toyota, Leadership Macon, and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce to hold a food drive Thursday morning.

Food collected at the drive will go to students in the area until Bibb County Schools feeding program begin.

"We do not want any children to be hungry during the gap week," says Mentors Project executive director June O'Neal. "We think food insecurity has been a very important issue during the pandemic and we're just happy to help feed the children."

After the drive ended, three truckloads worth of food had been collected, in addition to gift cards and money donations.

Central Georgians came to the Butler Toyota dealership with canned foods and snacks that volunteers will deliver to students starting this weekend.

"We are very thankful for the people who are donating food," says O'Neal.

O'Neal says that The Mentors Project is still looking for volunteers and mentors for children in Macon.

For more information, check out The Mentor's Project website or call 478-954-4346.

