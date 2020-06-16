Action superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson delivered a message to graduates in California.

ATLANTA — The Class of 2020 got the surprise of a lifetime when action superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson delivered a message to graduates in California.

Johnson's response comes on the heels of his demand for answers from the leaders in the US following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

During a 12-minute speech to the high school graduates, Johnson acknowledged the strength of the upcoming generation.

“To all the high school graduates of 2020, truth is, you’re the generation that will have the answers to the questions, we - as adults - are having a challenging time finding the answers to,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

As several students and teachers ended their school year’s at home in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, the recent action for equality across the nation has become the heart of topic across several platforms.

“My/our accountability to your generation is helping create the pathway to normalizing equality and showing that being compassionate, tough, empathetic, strong and kind are never mutually exclusive.

And your generation will ensure that equality for all, through empathy and respect will remain forever,” Johnson said.

The “Jumanji” star gave a shout out to Pompano Beach High School senior class president and valedictorian, Lorraine Angelakos for sending an “incredibly moving letter” that resonated with Johnson deeply.

“Remember, to put your money where your heart is and always let your heart, mana and instinct be your guiding North Star. We must become the leaders we’re looking for,” Johnson wrote referencing his notable character from the hit Disney film "Moana."

“And I can’t wait to see the leaders that you and all your fellow high school graduates become. Congrats, enjoy your summer, and keep being THE hardest workers in the room #normalizeequality,” he added.